_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday March 29, 2020-

Kenyans on Social media have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga to use the Sh 10 billion set aside for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies to fight coronavirus.





The disease, which has its epicentre in Wuhan, China has already killed over 30,000 and infected over 660,000 world.

In Kenya there 38 infections and one casualty and according to doctors the number is expected to raise as number of infections increase.





Now KOT under the #10 BforVentillatorsNotBBI,urged Uhuru to use the money to buy ventilators which are the most essential equipment in treatment of Coronavirus disease.





Each ventilator costs around Sh 200,000 and if Uhuru and Raila Odinga uses the money for BBI to purchase them, Kenyans can benefit with over 5000 ventilators.





Here are some comments from Kenyans





“Buying Ventilator doesn't cost alot but Raila is on our throat with #BBIfraud. Kenyans, we should stand together & say NO to impunity. #10BforVentilatorsNotBBI,” Joseph Omondi wrote.





“A ventilator is "respirator" or "breathing machine." The machine is used to deliver breaths to a patient who is unable to effectively breath on their own. These machines may be used temporarily or permanently (as in long term care) looters should buy #10BforVentilatorsNotBBI,” Nicholas Oseko wrote.



