_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday March 31, 2020 - British Army officers who train in Kenya have said that they will temporarily withdraw from the country following a global outbreak of coronavirus.





In a letter to partners, BATUK Commander Colonel Paul Gilby said that he had been directed by the UK Government to remove all army families from Laikipia and take them back to the UK on a temporary basis.





“I wanted to write and reassure that BATUK’s intention is to stay in Kenya for the long term.”





“However, I have received direction from the UK Government to extract all army families back to the UK temporarily.”





“This does not mean that the British are leaving Kenya,” said Col Gilby.





He said that BATUK will temporarily stop delivering training and reduce its manpower.





“This will only be for a short period of time until we can return to Kenya and resume normal operations.”





“We will keep in contact with you to provide updates on the situation as we have them.”





“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to you for your continued support,” he added.



