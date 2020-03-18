_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 18, 2020 - Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has shocked Kenyans with his perspective on the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19).





While addressing the press in Machakos County, Mutua argued that the confirmation of the disease in Kenya was partly a positive aspect for the nation.





He stated that the threat posed by the pandemic would shock leaders to be more intentional about fixing the Kenyan health system.





"The Coronavirus has equalized the rich and the poor in Kenya.”





“It is a chance for us leaders to work on how to improve our health systems.”





“ It is no longer possible for anyone to travel abroad for treatment and this should be our wake up call to fix our health system, so that we can all get the best here, at home,” stated Mutual.





"There is some positive aspect of this disease. It is a good thing because it teaches us a lesson.”





“When our bosses fall ill, they leave for London, UK, the US or India.”





“Where will they run to? It shouldn't be that every time you are sick you are flown overseas.”





“No one will accept you abroad. Instead of a politician fixing a pothole, they end up purchasing luxurious cars," Mutua lamented.





The governor also urged companies in his county not to shut down, noting that the local economy would be affected if businesses came to a standstill.





"Covid-19 is a serious but not necessarily a killer disease as such.”





“There is need to counter-balance the competing interest of protecting citizens against the spread of the disease with the reality of its devastating impact on our fragile economy and the socio-political ripple effects thereof.”





"We urge businesses not to close but provide ways to protect their workers and clients," Mutua stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST