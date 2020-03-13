_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, March 3, 2020 - Kenyans are rushing to supermarkets to stock basic commodities, fearing a lock-down after the first case of Corona Virus was reported in the Country.





Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, confirmed that a Kenya lady who had travelled from the United States to London before arriving at JKIA on March 5th had tested positive.





After the first case was confirmed on Friday morning, Kenyans have been flooding to supermarkets to stock basic commodities, fearing a lockdown.





See photos,