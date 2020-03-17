_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - Billionaire Chris Kirubi is on the receiving end from Kenyans over his advice on how to stem the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.





Taking to twitter, the business mogul shared a few tips to his followers on the precautions to take to avoid contracting the Coronavirus with three cases confirmed in Kenya so far.





“ Your health should always be your number one priority! Take the quarantine seriously, follow the health recommendations given by medical specialists and take extra measures to protect yourself and your loved ones from infection” he wrote.





His post did not go down well with a section of Kenyans who urged him and his rich buddies in Kenya to emulate Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, who just donated a total of 1.1 million testing kits, 6 million masks and 60,000 medical use protective suits and face shields to Africa.





Ma also donated similar equipment to the US, Japan, and countries in Europe with the US set to receive 500,000 testing kits and one million face masks.





See Kirubi’s post and reaction below.















