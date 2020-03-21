_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday, March 21, 2020- Recovering CS Raphael Tuju on Friday evening played host to two political nemesis DP William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga at his posh residence in Karen.





Tuju is recuperating after undergoing treatment in the UK following the grisly accident he was involved in as he travelled to Nakuru last month to attend the late Mzee Daniel Moi’s funeral.





While the meeting between Ruto and Raila has dominated talking points, some Kenyans cannot help but marvel at Tuju’s lavish mansion.









Check out photos of the mansion and reactions from Kenyans below.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.



