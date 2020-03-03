



Tuesday March 3, 2020 - The joint Health committees on Tuesday was forced to adjourn after three cabinet secretaries failed to appear.





The committee of both houses was scheduled to meet Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi (Interior), Mutahi Kagwe (Health) and James Macharia (Transport) to discuss the issues of Coronavirus and the country's preparedness in case of an outbreak of the scourge.





The MPs also wanted to know whether the 239 Chinese who entered the country last week have been quarantined in a KDF facility as was ordered by the courts.





Instead, the CSs sent representatives to represent them before the joint Committee.





Committee co-chair Sabina Chege called off the meeting and ordered the three CSs to appear before the joint sitting tomorrow at 3 pm.





The legislators took issue after the representatives gave contradicting information of the whereabouts of the CSs.





While Kagwe sent his CAS to represent him, Macharia sent his PS while Matiang'i sent the director of Immigration services.





While the committee was told that Matiangi was chairing a Cabinet meeting, the legislators could not buy into the idea as they wondered how the CS would chair a Cabinet in the absence of the President.





When asked of the clearing process at JKIA, the director immigration services said all passengers arriving through the port are screened and temperatures were taken.





But this did not go down with the MPs as they argued temperatures cannot be the only parameters of testing the Coronavirus.





The Kenyan DAILY POST