Thursday March 12, 2020- Saudi Arabian government has banned Kenyans from travelling to the country over Novel Coronavirus.





In the latest decision, Saudi Arabia extended flight and travel bans from Switzerland, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti and Somalia.





The travel of its citizens to the named countries has also been banned.





The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that citizens and residents in the affected jurisdictions have 72 hours to return to the Kingdom.





Kenyans are among the millions of job seekers who travel to Saudi Arabia to look for employment.





No case of coronavirus has been reported in Kenya since its outbreak late last year in the Wuhan City of China.





Saudi Arabia had already banned travel to some 19 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, South Korea, Egypt, Italy and Iraq in response to the coronavirus threat.



