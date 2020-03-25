_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 25, 2020 - Kenyans on social media have asked Deputy President William Ruto to donate the millions he has been donating to churches to fight the coronavirus in the country.





Over the past 7 years that Ruto has been the Deputy President, he has donated millions to churches and now that the Government has banned gatherings including churches, Ruto has been told to channel that money towards fighting Coronavirus.





“I see Billionaires like Jack Ma, Cristiano Ronaldo, Elon Musk, Rihana and many more around the world donating money to get equipment and medical kits to help fight COVID-19 I now ask myself what are the Billionaires in my County doing????Kwanza RUTO,” asked a curious Kenyan identified as Hon Silas Njura asked.





Jack Ma, who is the founder of Ali Baba, has donated billions towards the fight against coronavirus while Christiano Ronaldo, Rihanna, Elon Musk and Pep Guardiola have donated millions of dollars in fighting the disease that has literally stopped global trade.



