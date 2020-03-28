_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, March 28, 2020- A 20-year old Kenyan student was on Friday detained at Pride Inn in Nairobi for failing to pay a Sh45, 000 bill.





Mayombe Odubah, a law student at Middlesex University in Slic-en-slac, Mauritius, says she forcefully transferred to the high end hotel by police officers when she arrived at JKIA from Dubai.





This in accordance to President Uhuru’s order that all visitors arriving in the country be placed in mandatory isolation at their cost, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.





However, the student says she informed the police, and hotel management that she could not afford to pay the Sh9, 000 hotel day bill.





“Most passengers refused to go to the hotel but police forced and threatened us,” she explained.





“I spoke to the management and informed them I didn’t have the money.





“A Mr. Amusala told me to spend the night because I wasn’t allowed to sleep at the lobby at Sh7500 for the night and allow my matter be handled the following day.





“He has since stopped picking my calls. I have since been transferred to JKUAT, which is cheaper, but the hotel has refused to release me.





“My parents cannot afford this cost. I am worried.”





Odubah says she was tested for coronavirus in Dubai on her way back home and turned negative.



