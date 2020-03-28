_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday, March 28, 2020- A Kenyan man living in the Unites States of America (USA) has succumbed to Coronavirus (COVID-19)





Laban Kimungu, who hails from Molo, died in a Massachusetts hospital on Wednesday, March 25.





The deceased was undergoing cancer treatment before he contracted Coronavirus.





“It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Mr. Laban Kimungu Njoroge of Molo.





“He had been undergoing treatment for an underlying condition when he succumbed to the Covid-19 on March 25, 2020,” read the family statement.









The family has planned an e-virtual memorial service in celebration of his life on Tuesday, March 31, followed by a cremation the next day.





“On Tuesday March 31, 2020, we will have a celebration of life, service from 7PM with cremation to follow on Wednesday, April 1, 2020,” reads part of the statement.





Kimungu becomes the second Kenyan to succumb to Coronavirus.





On Thursday, Engineer Maurice Namiinda 66, from Kiamlewa, Bungoma County succumbed to Coronavirus at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi.





Namiinda, who was also suffering from Diabetes had arrived in the country from South Africa via Swaziland on March 13, and tested positive.





So far Kenya has 31 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with two more patients reported to be in critical condition at Aga Khan ICU.



