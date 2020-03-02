Monday, March 2, 2020- American comedian and TV host, Steve Harvey, is looking for this Kenyan pencil artist whose portrait has gone viral on social media.





The artist by the name Collins Omondi Okello, shared a pencil portrait he drew of Mr. Harvey saying he hopes he comes across the portrait.





The post went viral and caught the attention of Mr. Harvey who hailed Okello’s talent and said he would like to meet up with him.





“Complete! Pencil drawing of @IAmSteveHarvey Will be a real boost to my hustle if you have this in your gallery. Waiting with bated breath #steveharveypencil #JaduongArtWorks,” Okello tweeted.





“Pencil drawing in progress of @IAmSteveHarvey by me, with love from Kenya. Help me tag him so he can see it. #steveharveypencil #JaduongArtWorks” Okello added.









To which Harvey responded: “Now I’m looking for you it would be my honor to have this …. what size is it and I’ll be in Joburg and Botswana soon let’s hook up then”





“Everyone has a God-given gift. This is what following your gift looks like, just incredible,” tweeted Harvey.





