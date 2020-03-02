Monday, March 2, 2020 - Getting a woman to tell you their real age is a herculean task since some women get very offended when you press on the age button.





Some female celebrities, especially Kenyan, never reveal their actual age and the few who tell, they lie through their teeth without even batting an eyelid.





However, that is not the case with Kenya’s Oscar winning actress, Lupita Nyong’o, who is turning a year older today.





The celebrated Hollywood actress took to social media and revealed that she is turning 37 years and netizens are shocked.





The majority of her followers reckon she looks way younger than 37.





See her post and reactions below.















