Monday March 30, 2020 - Ministry of Health Director General, Dr. Patrick Amoth, has claimed that the number of coronavirus cases is expected to rise from the 1st week of April to the end.





As of Monday, Kenya had 50 coronavirus cases and according to Dr Amoth, the Ministry of Health is projecting 1,000 cases in the first week of April and 5,000 in the second week of April and by the end of April, Kenya will have 10,000 cases of Covid 19 cases.





“What will work against us is our weak health system and the high burden of communicable diseases.”





“From our modeling, we may get 1,000 cases by the first week of April and 5,000 by mid-April and 10,000 by the end of that month,” Dr Amoth said.





Further, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, said 20 Secondary Boarding Schools in each County have been identified as potential isolation centres should coronavirus cases spiral out of control.



