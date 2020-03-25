_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 25, 2020 – The British Government has today instructed its national carrier, British Airways, to evacuate its citizens from Kenya as coronavirus cases continue to increase in the country.





On Wednesday, the British Embassy in Kenya urged British nationals in Kenya to contact British Airways and see how they can be evacuated from Kenya.





“For those wishing to return to the UK, we recommend you book as early as possible for the flights.”





“Please visit ba.com to book,” the embassy said on Wednesday.





The High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott, warned that flights were only outbound.





“I should stress that these are outbound (Nairobi to London) only.”





“No one will be allowed to enter Kenya, so the London-Nairobi leg will be empty.”





“What I now know is called a 'ghost flight'” she said.





“More availability has opened up as a result.”





“You are advised to book yourself on as early a flight as possible.”





“Don't play the algorithms! Just book,” she said.





The British nationals have been asked to contact British Airways on 0741131526 for booking purposes.



