



Monday March 2, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto yesterday made a statement that left more questions than answers.





Speaking during the Sunday service at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Kakamega County, the DP promised to bring an end to the BBI narrative which he claimed had been hijacked.





"Kenya is not a country for Reggae, Marijuana, and witches, it is a country of God and prayers. Don't be worried, this Reggae of witches will stop," he announced.









This was in direct contrast to the message that was read out on his behalf by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi at the BBI rally held in his hometown on February 29.





"The DP has asked me to let you know that he is in full support of this BBI project and that he is sorry that he was not able to make it to this event," the senator disclosed, leading to a rapturous applause from the crowd.





In his latest remarks, the DP made it clear that he felt that the entire BBI rally was now a political tool being used to push personal agendas, adding that he would do everything in his power to derail such efforts.





"Kenyans want good roads. Kenyans want water and electricity in their homesteads, they want their children to have access to education. We cannot accept Kenya's agenda to be driven by a few people who are after lofty positions," he stated.





