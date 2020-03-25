_________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - A Ph.D. Student from Cardiff University in the United Kingdom has praised the Kenyan Government over how it's dealing with the Coronavirus.
Faith Simiyu, who is a law lecturer at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, said that she was surprised by the levels of preparation for Coronavirus that she found at the Nairobi airport.
When she travelled to the UK, it was a different story.
Simiyu is doing her Ph.D. in Community Health at Cardiff University.
Kenyans in Nairobi are wearing gloves and masks at every turn, she says.
Screening machines to check temperatures were widespread at points of entry to Kenya.
At Heathrow, she could count the number of people wearing masks or gloves on the fingers of one hand.
“Kenya, which is one of Africa’s biggest economies, went into lockdown as soon as the first coronavirus case was disclosed.”
Simiyu contrasts this with Cardiff, where students waited anxiously for the university to close.
“It has taken about four to five weeks for the UK Government to act,” she says.
Kenya’s readiness is demonstrated by measures taken to provide public information on how to stay safe including washing hands, having sanitizers in public places such as banks and churches, self-isolation and banks relying on the M-Pesa mobile money transfer platform.
