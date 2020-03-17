_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 17, 2020 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has confirmed the 4th case of coronavirus.





This is after the first case was reported on Friday last week.





Addressing a Press Conference at Afya House, Nairobi, Kagwe said the patient flew in from London to Nairobi and she was confirmed to have the deadly virus when she checked herself into a private hospital in Nairobi.





“We have received confirmation of another patient of coronavirus.”





“This brings the number of confirmed cases to 4.”





“The patient left London on March 8th arriving in Kenya on March 9.”





“Tracing of those who may have come into contact with the patient is ongoing,” Kagwe said.





The CS also urged Kenyans not to panic and instead maintain basic respiratory hygiene and clean food practices.





“Nobody should take lightly the threat that faces our nation.”





“We do not want to send fear but so far we have 4 confirmed cases.”





“Let us be vigilant.”





“We ask citizens to maintain basic respiratory hygiene and clean food practices,” Kagwe said.





The CS also said three of the patients who turned positive of COVID 19 are responding well to treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.



