_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday March 6, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence over Kipyegon Kenei’s murder probe just hours after Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, George Kinoti, aired CCTV footage of the whole criminal empire that was taking place in his office.





Speaking on Friday, Ruto stated that he had observed criminal cover-up in the murder case of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was attached to his office.





Ruto argued that the culprits were roaming free as Kenyans were being fed with half-baked truth.





"The truth must be found on why, how, and who killed Sgt Kenei.”





“The family, my office and Kenyans want the truth and justice and culprits held to account.”





"The drama, distortions, convenient half-truths and the smear campaigns in sponsored headlines amount to criminal cover-up," Ruto lamented while pushing DCI Kinoti to speed up the investigations.





Ruto's office refuted the narrative going around that former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa had stayed at his office for over an hour, insisting that Echesa spent 23 minutes at Harambee Annex.



