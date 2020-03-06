_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday March 6, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s security officer, Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, the policeman who handled Rashid Echesa and his fake arms dealers, was killed by powerful individuals.





This was revealed by Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti yesterday, satating that they had enough clues linking the powerful individuals to the murder and subsequent cover-up.





"We have identified the persons of interest and that will be the focus of our investigation going forward," Kinoti stated.





"One of them was in communication with the deceased on the day former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa visited Harambee House Annex," he said.





Kinoti for the first time revealed that Kenei was eliminated to “safeguard, protect, insulate and save powerful figures,” whom he termed as the “source of the fake military arms deal.”





According to Kinoti, Kenei’s murder was necessary to protect the undisclosed people from the consequences of using the country's military procurement process in the most deceitful and fraudulent manner.





“The involvement of the deceased in the complex activities clearly shows he didn't have a chance.”





“It is evident that throughout he was receiving instructions or directions from a certain source.”





“It is manifest that the stakes must be so high and adverse that it could be dangerous to expose the source,” Kinoti explained.





In a rare move, the DCI boss laid bare the circumstances under which Kenai died, concluding that the DP's guard was murdered in connection with the Sh39 billion fake military arms tender involving Echesa.





“Our colleague's murder is 100 per cent linked to the ongoing investigations.”





“It was not suicide as initially perceived but pure murder, well executed and stage-managed,” declared Kinoti at a press conference in his office.



