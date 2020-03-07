_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Saturday March 7, 2020 - The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has concluded that the late Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was attached to Deputy President William Ruto, was a dirty cop.





According to Kinoti, Kenei was all in in the Sh39 billion fake guns deal that involved the Office the Deputy President, former CS Rashid Echesa and some foreign investors.





According to CCTV footage of Ruto’s office on the day the fake tender was signed, Kenei was on the phone as they exited the lift on the second floor of Harambee House Annex, and he handed the phone to Daniel Otieno Omondi, aka General Juma, suggesting the person on the other end of the line discussed a matter that was known to the two.





The DCI noted that Kenei signed his own death warrant the moment he got mixed up with the crooks – Ruto, Echesa and foreigners – in dirty deals.





“The involvement of the deceased in the complex activities of February 13, 2020, at Harambee House Annex clearly shows he didn’t have a chance.”





“It is evident that throughout he was receiving instructions or orders or directions from a certain source.”





“It is manifest that the stakes must be so high and adverse that it could be dangerous to expose the source,” Kinoti said.





The development raises several questions that the investigation will need to answe r: Who did Kenei speak to on phone on the day he ushered Mr Omondi into the DP’s office? Where did he go after he left the office, and who did he meet prior to his disappearance? Who wanted Kenei dead and what did he know? Who flushed his phone to erase records of communication?





The Kenyan DAILY POST