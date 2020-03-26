_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday March 26, 2020 - Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has announced confirmation of a Coronavirus case in the County.





Addressing the press, Oparanya noted that the patient is a 19-year-old male student who returned to the country from London.





He further disclosed that a boda boda rider who carried the student on his arrival in the county has been quarantined at the Kakamega County Referral Hospital.





The student’s family members are also under medical check-up.





The Governor further stated that a Member of County Assembly is also among four people who have been directed to self-quarantine after they were suspected to have been exposed to the virus.





Meanwhile, Oparanya has directed County Government staff to remain at home for 15 days to curb the spread of the virus.





He further announced that coronavirus screening machines have been taken to various Sub-Counties.



