Monday, March 2,2020 -Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has accused Mt Kenya region governors of being responsible for the ‘mess’ that occurred on Saturday at Kinoru Stadium in Meru during a meeting to rally support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





The much-publicised rally witnessed a mass walkout after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, who are supporters of Deputy President William Ruto, left in a huff.





Addressing the press on Sunday, Kabogo said governors Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) should take responsibility for what happened during the rally.





“Gov Kiraitu, Waiguru and Kimemia should take responsibility for this mess. Do rallies in your counties and asses your ground. You may end up quitting.”





According to Mr Kabogo, the agenda of BBI as envisioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga has drastically changed.





“It’s now competition as to who will become the Mt Kenya leader after H.E. UK (President Kenyatta). No one will force a leader on us, take that to the Bank. Vitu kwa ground ni different (the reality on the ground is different),” Kabogo said.



