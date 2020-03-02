Monday March 2, 2020 - Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has regretted that Deputy President William Ruto is capable of stopping the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reggae over incidents that happened in Narok and Meru during the BBI rallies.





In an op-ed in a local daily, Kabando said Ruto was given a political lifeline by the ethnic undertones that went on during the Narok and Meru BBI rallies.





“I still strongly support the broader BBI agenda, even as the Narok theme wasn’t obviously well-thought-out.”





“It easily reminds one of Enosupukia tragedies.”





“Truth said the Maa community is the kindest and hospitable people.”





“In fact, many of us of Kikuyu pedigree are of traceable Maa descent,” Kabando said.





Kabando concluded by saying that sentiments by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina dealt a major blow to BBI and it will be hard to sell in other parts of the country especially Rift Valley and Mt Kenya regions.





“My only worry is that senior leaders who presided over the Narok’s BBI rally did not care to correct the mistakes, there and then.”





“They failed and that makes the BBI journey ahead tougher, but still surmountable,” Kabando stated.



