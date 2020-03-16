_________________________________________________________________________

Vacant Position:

Junior Accountant





Location: CBD, Nairobi

Our client is currently urgently hiring for the above mentioned position.

The preferred candidate should meet the following.

Ladies encouraged to apply.

Qualifications, Skills and Competencies:

· Excellent in QuickBooks.

· CPA or continuing.

· Sound knowledge in payroll taxes.

· Ability to prepare and submit statutory deductions.

· Data Entry.

· Good with figures.

Anticipated start date: Immediately.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

Please email your cover letter and updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or Last gross pay salary. (Junior Accountant Post-Current/Last Gross pay XXXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days.