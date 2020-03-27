_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 27, 2020 - A vocal Jubilee Party Senator has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s Government to start distributing food to Kenyans and giving each Kenyan Sh10, 000 for upkeep.





In an interview with a local daily on Friday, Muranga Senator, Irungu Kangata, said he supports the idea of staying at home to avoid spreading the Coronavirus but it is easier said than done.





Kangata said that those who are employed and on a monthly salary can afford to stay at home because they will still get paid but most casual labourers will suffer.





“The informal sector is around 80%, these are people without any social support.”





“If you tell them to stay home, it is a choice between death from Coronavirus or death from hunger," Kangata stated.





He opined that cash distribution would be better since there will be less interaction among people as opposed to food distribution where there will be queues and long intercounty drives.





"I am proposing Sh10,000 per family that is enough to meet basic needs for a person within the poverty line set by the United Nations.”





"A person is living in poverty if they are living under Sh100 a day.”





“So for a family of four, they will be spending Sh400 shillings a day.”



