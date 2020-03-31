_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 31, 2020 - A vocal Jubilee Party Senator has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government of lying about the number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds we have in the country.





With the Government estimating that the number of Covid-19 cases could hit 10,000 by the end of April, a number of Kenyans have been raising concerns and asking if the country's health care system can handle the numbers.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura raised concerns about the number of ICU beds in the country.









"If we are to end up in a crisis like the one that has been in America, we would actually not be able to handle and why am I saying so?" Mwaura said.





"Currently, we are talking about increasing the bed capacity to 1,000 in terms of the ICU but the current figures as we speak is 115 and that is a combination of both the public and the private sector."





"We have about 10 in Aga Khan, another 20 at Nairobi Hospital, about 40 at KNH (Kenyatta National Hospital) and the others are spread far and in between so to increase that 10 fold is a herculean task."





According to Ministry of Health Director-General, Patrick Amoth, the country has the same number of ICU beds as ventilators which stands at around 540.



