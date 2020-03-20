_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 20, 2020 - Blogger Dennis Itumbi has thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto, a day after he was fired as Digital and Diaspora Communications Senior Director in the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU).





Taking to his Twitter page, Itumbi stated that the two had moulded him into the man that he had become.





"Thank you President Uhuru and DP William Ruto, you have transformed an unknown villager to a headline newsmaker.”





“Thank you for believing, mentoring, continuously growing and protecting my hustle," Itumbi wrote.









Further, he told his followers that he would only make statements on Twitter, urging them to disregard rumours that he would expose confidential information about his former employer.





"Some people are trying to weave a narrative so as to complete what they started.”





“If I want to speak, I will do it on this space, not through hired and coordinated Micro-bloggers.”





“Ignore," he wrote on Twitter.





Itumbi was addressing netizens who stated that he would spill the beans on how the 2017 General Elections were conducted.



