Monday, March 9, 2020 - Former Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, has penned down an awe-inspiring message to her baby daddy, comedian Eric Omondi, who is turning a year older today.





Maribe showered praises on the skinny funny-man and confessed that the best thing he ever gave her was their son, Zahari.





The disgraced TV girl went on to state that she will some day divulge more details about their life.





“The best thing you ever gave me was Zahari, and for that I am forever grateful to you."





“As you celebrate your birthday (later with us tonight) we remind you that you are an important piece of the puzzle that is our life."





“Happy birthday @ericomondi and I'll put up that long post alert of our life one day like you said,” reads Maribe’s message to Omondi.





In October 2019, Maribe confirmed that Eric was the father to her son, Zahari, after keeping it a secret for years.



