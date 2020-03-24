_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - A consignment of over 20,000 kits that are directed at fighting coronavirus have arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), thanks to Ali Baba founder, Jack Ma.





Last week, the Chinese born philanthropist donated over one million testing kits to over 54 African countries and over 6 million masks and 60,000 hazmat suits.





Jack Ma said the donation will be airlifted to countries by Ethiopian Airlines.





In Kenya, the consignment arrived at JKIA on Tuesday and senior Ministry of Health officials were at the airport to receive the consignment.





