Tuesday March 3, 2020 - Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju's woes are still piling up after the cabinet secretary without portfolio lost control of his company.





According to reports, Dari Limited, a company owned by Tuju, was placed under receivership over Ksh1.5 billion debt it owes the East Africa Development Bank (EADB).





In a ruling on Monday, March 2, Justice Grace Nzioka handed the company to receiver managers Thoithi Muniu and George Weru.





The Judge, however, ordered the two not to sell off any properties owned by the firm in their attempt to recover the loan.





“The company cannot be effectively run by both the directors and the receivers.”





“Upon appointment, the receivers remain in force.”





“They will not dispose any assets under a debenture,” she ordered.





The default stems from a loan of Ksh900 million that Dari Limited had sought from EADB which later accrued Ksh600 million in interest.





In their defence, Tuju's lawyers, Paul Muite, Paul Nyamodi and Bridget Ndong, argued that the company had operated without cash for a while now and that it could not pay its employees since its accounts had been frozen.





“The plaintiff operates a cashless business and has money in the accounts the defendants have frozen.





"The end of the month has come and it will not meet its obligations to suppliers and over 100 employees.”





“The business should not be held at ransom by receivers,” they stated.





The judge, however, explained that the salaries and supplier payment issues would be handled by the new managers of the company.





The Kenyan DAILY POST

