Sunday March 8, 2020 - In the wake of the murder of Sergeant Kipyegoni Kenei, Deputy President William Ruto's troubles has deepened after a section of ODM leaders floated a date to impeach him.





The utterances were made on Saturday, March 8, hinged on investigations into the Ksh39 billion fake arms deal that roped in the deputy president's office.





Leading the pack was Siaya Senator James Orengo who did not mince his words while providing that they would find constitutional means to deal with the DP.





According to reports, hinted that the impeachment would materialize in two weeks.

"Watch this space.”





“In two weeks' time, we will start the process that will see us deal with him," stated the Senator while in Siaya.





Justifying his choice of action, Orengo provided that the statement that the DP had made regarding the probe on the Echesa case was sufficient grounds to investigate him.





The Siaya Senator provided that the DP was acting out of ignorance in how he spoke about the case and reminded the DP that he was not protected by immunity.





"The DP is exhibiting a degree of ignorance by making careless utterances and comments on the probe which is unbelievable.”





“It seems like the DP occupied his office without filly understanding the provisions of the law," Orengo stated.





"I hope he is being investigated because what we have on record now is sufficient ground to institute investigations against him," he added.





Orengo has been consistently vocal in expressing his sentiments towards impeaching Deputy President Ruto.





In that instance, he supported the push towards impeachment on the grounds of Ruto's links to corruption cases that were then dotting the political landscape.





"I want to repeat here and now that the Senate together with the National Assembly, we want to bring a motion of impeachment to kick out DP Ruto from office,” Orengo stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST