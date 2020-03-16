_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 16, 2020 - New details have surfaced concerning a pilot Mohammed Subow Ali’s role in the controversial Ksh39 billion fake arms deal scandal that saw former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa arrested alongside three other individuals.





This is after his arrest on Saturday at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).





Ali was apprehended upon arrival from India and grilled for hours at the DCI's Kiambu Road headquarters before being released on Saturday night.





A report has revealed eye-opening information Ali reportedly shared with the detectives concerning his trip to Poland.





He allegedly claimed that he was asked to accompany Echesa to Poland due to his expert knowledge of planes and drones.





Explaining that Echesa was known to him, Ali explained that he accompanied Echesa to inspect military equipment from a supplier at a facility in the European nation.





Ali, however, maintained that he was not aware the supposed deal for the Polish firm to supply arms to Kenya was fake.





Ali was reportedly co-operative with the police officers investigating the case. He was expected to be arraigned in court on Monday, March 16 to face various charges.





He told the sleuths that he had been away in India assisting his ailing father.





His father was identified as a Kenyan ambassador to a Middle Eastern country.





The fake deal also saw Deputy President William Ruto’s head of security, Kipyegon Kenei, murdered after the DP’s office was linked to the arms scandal.





The Kenyan DAILY POST