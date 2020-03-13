_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday March 13, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s head of security, the late Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, lived a lavish life that astounded his colleagues and close friends.





This is despite earning a salary of between Ksh 25,000 and Ksh 30,000.





According to his colleagues, Kenei was on a number of times sent abroad for mystery missions





"I won't be surprised if his death is connected to many of the deals he was involved in," the officer alleged.





The officers noted the answer to Kenei's mysterious murder lied in his passport, rather than the deleted phone call records retrieved by Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.





"Therein lies crucial information to those investigating his death.”





“They should find out where he flew to, the purpose of the trips, and the individuals he met," said another officer.





Kenei's death has since been linked to the Sh39 billion fake military scandal involving former CS Rashid Echesa which was executed in Ruto's office.



