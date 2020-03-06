_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday March 6, 2020 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigation, under the stewardship of George Kinoti, may be inching closer to cracking the murder puzzle of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee House office, after they retrieved the late's phone records which had been erased.





According to reports, detectives retrieved all the data that may provide further clues into the investigations.





Detectives believe that Kenei's murderers liaised with a mobile service employee who deleted Kenei's records and deactivated his Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp accounts.









His phone was found in factory settings mode with the SIM card missing.





The information followed a comprehensive CCTV footage by the detectives at their headquarters along Kiambu Road, Nairobi.





Through the footage, Kinoti linked Kenei to former CS Rashid Echesa's Ksh40 billion gun fraud case.





Throughout the visit, Kenei was seen receiving instructions from an unknown source.





"It is evident that throughout, he was receiving instructions or orders or directions from a certain source.”





“It is manifest that the stakes must be so high and adverse that it could be dangerous to expose the source," Kinoti stated, after ruling out claims that Kenei committed suicide.



