Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - A video of embattled Deputy President William Ruto attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta in his native language has resurfaced at a time when some leaders affiliated to President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga have threatened to impeach him over gross misconduct.





Ruto, who was speaking in Kalenjin during a public function in Rift Valley, is said to have told Kalenjins that President Uhuru Kenyatta is a drunkard who can’t run a Government.





The DP further bragged that he is the one who is running the Government because the President drinks like a fish.





Watch the video that is being circulated online. (Maybe Kalenjjins should help with the translation and tell us if it is true)