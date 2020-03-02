Monday, March 2, 2020 - This post about ladies with dimples or a gap between ther front teeth and their love for sex has left tongues wagging.





You have probaly come across this common stereotype about how ladies from different tribes perform in bed with Kamba women being the most valuable players (MVPs).





However, this claim about ladies with dimples or gap teeth being sex addicts is rather new.





Ladies, do you agree with this?





Let us hear it from the horse’s mouth.