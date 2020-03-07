_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday March 7, 2020 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga spoke on the release of CCTV footage from Deputy President William Ruto's office showing former Sports CS Rashid Echesa's activity at Harambee House Annex.





Speaking in Siaya County during the burial of the late Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi, Raila urged the DCI George Kinoti not to be bullied, but carry on investigations diligently.





"Have you seen the guys?”





“Yesterday you saw DCI Kinoti unveiling damning evidence in the brutal killing of the security officer who was shot dead and you all know where he worked.”





"I do not want to interfere with the investigations but it must be known that those who kill with the sword should also die with the sword," stated Raila.





On Thursday, March 5, Kinoti, during a press briefing regarding the brutal murder of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, aired CCTV clips retrieved from the DP's office, arguing that they believe the officer was murdered over the Sh39 billion fake military tender which was executed in Ruto’s office.





In the footage, Kinoti disproved Ruto's claims that former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was at Ruto's office for 23 minutes.





The footage revealed that Echesa had hosted foreign nationals at Harambee Annex for 1 hour 22 minutes.





