Tuesday March 24, 2020 - Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was forced to respond on live TV on Tuesday after a concerned viewer, noticed the constant clearing of his throat during the show, and asked him to test for Coronavirus (Covid-19).





Khalwale, a medical doctor by profession, was on NTV's AM Live among other panelists discussing issues including the Government's response to the outbreak and the havoc it has wreaked on economies and financial markets around the world.





"I'm really worried because somebody from the panel has been clearing his throat continuously!”





“Please, let's not gamble on this.”





“Whoever it is, they should be tested," read a tweet by the viewer, Mwendwa, which was highlighted by the show's host.





With the panelists noticeably seated one meter away from each other in compliance with directives on social distancing, Khalwale sought to exonerate himself by clarifying the symptoms of the virus and asserting that his sore throat was not one of them.





"The concerns raised by the viewer are valid, it invites me to speak to the issue of scare-mongering.”





“It is dangerous at this time for us to cause people to lose confidence.”





"Clearing one's throat is not one of the signs and symptoms of this disease, let Kenyans know that the signs and symptoms are now understood.”





"Otherwise if we do not remain focused, you might end up admitting yourself simply because you are becoming over suspicious," Khalwale stated.





According to the World Health Organization (WHO), key symptoms of the Coronavirus include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath.





Symptoms can, however, manifest themselves resembling those of normal flu such as headaches, digestive issues, fatigue and body aches.





They can also resemble allergies or a cold such as a running nose, sore throat or sneezing.



