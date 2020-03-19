_________________________________________________________________________
Position: Inventory Assistant
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Reporting to the Inventory Coordinator, the Inventory Assistant will be responsible for providing support in procuring program supplies, services and equipment; and maintaining optimal inventory levels whilst adopting best practices and keeping audit compliant records.
Responsibilities
- Receive, store and issue goods to all internal
sub stores and users and keep proper records of all transactions.
- Regularly run items below re-order level
report and raise timely purchase requisition orders.
- Coordinate material receiving from external
suppliers.
- Inspect and verify material items received
from suppliers against purchase order specification and supplier delivery
documents.
- Transfer material commodities to respective
storage shelves and departments whilst ensuring proper handling, shelving
and coding of materials/items.
- Maintain the First Expiry First Out (FEFO) and
First in First Out (FIFO) systems for storage and issuance of items.
- Assist in inventory spot checks in the
organization.
- Participate in carrying out daily, quarterly
and random stock takes.
- Thoroughly investigate, document and resolve
in a timely manner any stock variances.
- Submit inventory (consumables) report on a
weekly basis in terms of receipts and issuance.
- Perform daily analysis to predict potential
inventory problems.
Qualifications
- Diploma in Inventory Management, Procurement
and Supply Chain Management or any other related field.
- Qualification in Procurement, Supply Chain
Management or any other related field.
- 2 years of experience in procurement/inventory
management.
- Knowledge in systems and record management.
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit their applications by email ONLY to jobskibera@shininghopeforcommunities.org with the job title as subject line on or before March 28th 2020.
Female candidates are particularly encouraged to apply
