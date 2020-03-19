_________________________________________________________________________

Position: Inventory Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Reporting to the Inventory Coordinator, the Inventory Assistant will be responsible for providing support in procuring program supplies, services and equipment; and maintaining optimal inventory levels whilst adopting best practices and keeping audit compliant records.

Responsibilities

Receive, store and issue goods to all internal sub stores and users and keep proper records of all transactions.

Regularly run items below re-order level report and raise timely purchase requisition orders.

Coordinate material receiving from external suppliers.

Inspect and verify material items received from suppliers against purchase order specification and supplier delivery documents.

Transfer material commodities to respective storage shelves and departments whilst ensuring proper handling, shelving and coding of materials/items.

Maintain the First Expiry First Out (FEFO) and First in First Out (FIFO) systems for storage and issuance of items.

Assist in inventory spot checks in the organization.

Participate in carrying out daily, quarterly and random stock takes.

Thoroughly investigate, document and resolve in a timely manner any stock variances.

Submit inventory (consumables) report on a weekly basis in terms of receipts and issuance.

Perform daily analysis to predict potential inventory problems.

Qualifications

Diploma in Inventory Management, Procurement and Supply Chain Management or any other related field.

Qualification in Procurement, Supply Chain Management or any other related field.

2 years of experience in procurement/inventory management.

Knowledge in systems and record management.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications by email ONLY to jobskibera@shininghopeforcommunities.org with the job title as subject line on or before March 28th 2020.