_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday March 12, 2020 – Celebrated Political Analyst, Herman Manyora, has cautioned President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, against their nefarious plot to impeach Deputy President William Ruto.





According to Manyora, impeaching the DP would be a terrible mistake on the part of Uhuru and Raila and that is what Ruto wants.





He asserted that any plot to impeach Ruto will fail not because of a lack of numbers in Parliament but because it would strengthen the DP and make him the President come 2022, something that should worry Uhuru and Raila.





"Those talking about impeachment are joking, they cannot do it.”





“The President will put an end to this because he knows it will only serve to strengthen him and galvanize his supporters.”





“It is not about numbers, Uhuru can marshall the numbers when needed,” stated Manyora.





"Ruto has been playing the victim card very well.”





“He introduced the hustler narrative and now he has introduced the very dangerous narrative of the system.”





"Those talking about impeachment are politically naive, they should come to Manyora for strategy.”





“Theirs is a strategy of containment where they want to keep him always reacting, denying him space and time to craft his own strategies and narratives," Manyora observed.





This comes after more than 50 Kieleweke MPs allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, issued a statement calling for Ruto to step aside over his alleged failure to support the President.





Hours later, their Tanga Tanga counterparts allied to Ruto gathered outside Parliament to declare that Ruto's resignation will not be conceivable.



