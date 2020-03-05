_________________________

Thursday March 5, 2020 - Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has thrown a spanner in the works into the ongoing quagmire facing Nairobi County by saying Polycarp Igathe is still the Nairobi Deputy Governor despite resigning in January 2018.





While responding to a letter from the County Assembly Clerk and Speaker, who were seeking advice on governance at the devolved unit, the Commission said it has never received formal communication on Mr Igathe’s resignation.





The clerk and the Speaker had written to the IEBC through lawyer John Diro after Governor Mike Sonko was barred by courts from accessing his office due to a pending graft case.





“On the vacancy in the office of the Deputy Governor, Nairobi County, the Commission has not received any formal communication as to the alleged vacancy other than information in the media,” IEBC wrote to Mr John Diro.





Igathe left office in January 2018 on grounds that he had failed to earn the trust of Sonko to enable him work at the County.



