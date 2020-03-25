_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a raft of measures to cushion Kenyans from the impact of the Coronavirus.





Addressing the nation from State House, Nairobi, the President revealed that three more people had tested positive for Coronavirus taking Kenya’s tally to 28.





However, one of the Coronavirus patients had fully recovered and allowed to go home.





Some of the measures the Government has put in place include:





a) 100% tax relief for persons earning a Gross Monthly Income of 24K or less,





b) PAYE reduction from a maximum of 30% to 25%





c) Reduction of Resident/ Corporate Tax from 30% to 25%





d) Reduction of turnover tax from 3% to 1% for SMEs





e) Appropriate of KES 10B to vulnerable citizens.





f) Temporary suspension of listing with CRBs for those whose loan accounts fall due, or are in arrears affective April 1, 2020.





2) National Treasury to reduce VAT rate from the current 16% - 14%.





3) Government Ministries to pay pending bills in the next three weeks.





4) KRA to expedite verified VAT returns to the tune of 10B in the next three weeks.





5). KES 1 billion from universal health coverage for recruitment of health workers





8) Voluntary reduction of salaries of senior members of the national executive as follows:





President and Deputy by 80%, Cabinet Secretaries and CASs by 30%,





Uhuru also ordered all State and Government officers with pre-existing conditions or aged 50 years and above to take leave/ or work from home.





However, this excludes the security sector and essential services employees per public service circular.



