Friday, March 27, 2020 - Kenya confirmed the first Coronavirus (COVID-19) death in the country yesterday after a 66 year old male patient died at Aga Khan Hospital.





Health CS Mutahi Kagwe revealed that the patient had arrived in the country on March 13th from South Africa via Swaziland.





The deceased was also suffering from diabetes.





The identity of the first Covid-19 death in Kenya has been revealed as Engineer Maurice Namiinda from Kiamlewa, Bungoma County.



Reports indicate that at least five family members of the deceased have been quarantined after the Government ordered it following their close interaction with the late.









Meanwhile, The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the coronavirus disease pandemic is "accelerating", with more than 500,000 cases now confirmed and over 20,000 deaths.

Engineer Maurice Namiinda