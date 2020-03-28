_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday March 28, 2020 - Starehe Member of Parliament, Charles Njagua, alias Jaguar, has revealed he will defy President Uhuru Kenyatta plea of taking pay cuts as he will channel his salary straight to his constituents.





Jaguar took to social media to post photos of water tanks being branded his name that were set to be distributed to people of Starehe.





He posted the photos with the caption of, "I represent Starehe. Everything I do as an MP is for the benefit of my constituents.





"I will not do things for PR like giving my salary to bureaucrats.”





“I will give it directly to the people who elected me.”





“I have bought water tanks & food for the poor.”





“I will do more,” stated Jaguar.





The water tanks are set to be distributed in his constituency in a bid to improve sanitary conditions and fight Coronavirus.





On Wednesday, Uhuru announced that a number of government executives will take pay cuts.





"My government has offered a voluntary salary reduction to senior government officials," Uhuru stated.





The President said his Deputy William Ruto and himself will take a pay cut of 80% while Cabinet Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries are to take a voluntary pay cut of 30%.





The Kenyan DAILY POST