Monday March 9, 2020 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has indicated that should Uhuru Kenyatta be the leader of a party with the majority of MPs, he would happily appoint him Prime Minister.





Speaking during an interview yesterday, the Wiper Party leader was quick to note that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had tried contesting for the highest office in the land several times and it was time for him to consider someone else.





He called on the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa to support someone new in the race because the country needs a different crop of leaders.





"Raila has run for President five times, it is time for him to also be considerate," he stated.

He also hinted at forming a new alliance.





He indicated that anything was possible, raising speculation that we may see him in a new alliance.





"Everybody expects that we would go for it [Presidency] in 2022.”





“But we are not stones.”





“Perhaps when it comes to coalition making and the give and take but I also think Kenyans should consider experience and ability to deliver," added the Wiper party leader.





Kalonzo also dug into Uhuru-Ruto woes-stating that he never once allowed Mwai Kibaki, when he was his Vice President, to think that he was reading from a different script.





He urged the Deputy President William Ruto to confront the President if he felt he was being unfairly attacked.



