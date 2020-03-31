_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday March 31, 2020 - Former Presidential candidate, Mohammed Abduba Dida, has emerged from the woods, tearing into leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in a video rant that has since gone viral.





Dida told Kenyans that he warned them in 2013 not to elect Uhuru and Ruto because "they will only steal from them" but no one listened.





He further observed how Kalonzo had shifted his political stand on multiple occasions and questioned the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) fronted by Uhuru and Raila, predicting that BBI will become a political party just as the 'No' side in the 2005 referendum morphed into the Orange Democratic Movement.





Noting that other countries had begun to provide citizens in their homes with food and cash during the Covid-19 pandemic, Dida told Kenyans that they were blinded by tribe and will continue to suffer for it.





He reminded them how he was dismissed during elections in 2013 and 2017.





"At the secondary school (during the 2013 presidential debate) I came there and I told you Kenyans, please, this is nonsense.”





"What they are doing is stealing from you, they will never do anything.”





“These people have no bit of morality.”





“Their unity is just to finish you.”





"You told me, ooh, look at his beard, he's a terrorist, he's a mad man.”





“You rubbished me.”





“When I was telling you good things you said I was mad. Okay, I was mad, what did you get instead?" he posed.





Dida explained that for Kenya to move forward, the country needed to get rid of key political figures that have been in the political arena for years, constantly re-branding and switching political vehicles.





"The same people are organising, regrouping.”





“I remember in the 2013 presidential debate, I asked you if your football team is failing and you change the uniform, will that change anything? You're the same failure.”





"TNA became Jubilee, the color changed but they are the same people. Now they are re-organizing with BBI, another uniform.”





"Soon, BBI will be a political party. When we were voting No or Yes, No became the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)," he stated.





He urged Kenyans to shun tribalism and to respect the country's laws, not individuals in positions of power.





Dida went on to argue how Kenyans were suffering as a result of their poor choices at the ballot box even as the Covid-19 crisis continues to bite.





"Today the Americans, the Europeans are seated in their houses.”





“Their governments are delivering food, money and medication to their houses.”





"Meanwhile you are working on tribe. Someone wears dark shades written 'Raila' and says they don't see anything other than Raila. Go and eat Raila! TNA, TNA, go and eat Uhuru, go!





"Let us improve our policies, let us improve our health system, let us go into preventive medical science, let us learn science, let us learn engineering, let us respect the rules, let us respect one another," he stated.



