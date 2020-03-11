_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 11, 2020 - Former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, has filed an application before a Nairobi court requesting the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to hand over his car that was impounded three weeks ago.





Through his lawyer, Bryan Khaemba, Echesa filed an application in court seeking to have his car, a Range Rover of registration plate KCR 786H, returned to him.





“The respondents’ continued confiscation of the vehicle has subjected me to embarrassment and loss of dignity because I am now forced to use public transport, and even sometimes travel on foot,” Echesa who was arrested over the Sh 39 billion fake arms scandal stated.





The former CS, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, insisted that the said Range Rover is his personal property, and that he did not acquire it through fraudulent means as alleged by DCI.





“The respondents are required by law to protect my dignity.”





“They have, however, subjected my car to vandalism and rot where it is impounded at the DCI headquarters,” Echesa stated.



