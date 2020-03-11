_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 11, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta met Rift Valley Governors for a briefing on the upcoming rally in Nakuru, during which he reportedly stressed ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s key role as his partner in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) amid rising political tension in the region.





Addressing the gathering, Uhuru emphasized that he will not want the BBI rally scheduled on March 21st at Afraha Stadium to cause divisions that may inflame ethnic passions.





The President is said to have explained that Raila, with whom he struck the March 9th 2018 deal with, to calm tensions following the disputed presidential vote, and through which they jointly identified nine areas that needed redress to secure the nation’s stability and prosperity, had a key role in the process.





“I am the architect of BBI and my elder brother Raila Odinga being my partner in this initiative must be allowed to lead the process,” the President said





One of the Governors who attended the State House meeting revealed that the President stressed the importance of inclusion and why the Kalenjin nation must not isolate itself from the rest of Kenyans.





He directed the Governors to ensure the Nakuru meeting was all inclusive, peaceful and devoid of ethnic hatred.





Deputy President William Ruto and his team have been opposed to the BBI from the word go, claiming that Raila was using the initiative to block the DP’s presidential ambitions.



