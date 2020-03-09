_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, March 9, 2020 - A woman who was arrested for trafficking bhang in Nairobi said she started peddling the illegal substances to earn a living after her Chang’aa business collapsed.





She also revealed that her husband is ailing.





Rose Nyamwala was found with 221 rolls of bhang with a street value of Sh4,420.





While appearing before Makadara Chief Magistrate, Heston Nyaga, she pleaded leniency promising to stop selling bhang and resume her chang’aa business.





However, the Magistrate warned her that the offence attracts a life imprisonment and an alternative fine of not less than Sh 1 million according to the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substance Control Act.





The Magistrate remanded the accused until March 20th, 2020 and ordered for her social inquiry report.





In May 2019, a Nyeri court sentenced a woman to 30 years in jail after she was found guilty of trafficking bhang worth Ksh.2, 820.





The accused, Rose Wanjiru, was convicted by Nyeri Principal Magistrate Harrison Adika to serve time behind bars without an option of a fine.



